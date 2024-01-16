This adjustment is attributed to a global drop in finished product prices, despite a slight depreciation of the cedi over the past two weeks.
Diesel and LPG to go down — COPEC
Diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices are anticipated to decrease, according to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers.
Meanwhile, petrol prices will remain unchanged. COPEC predicts average petrol prices at GH¢11.71 per liter, diesel at GH¢12.13 per liter, and LPG at GH¢12.30 per kilogram.
Moving into 2024, petroleum product prices on the domestic market decreased.
The average petrol price was GH¢11.80, diesel was GH¢12.25, and LPG sold at GH¢13 per kg.
Notably, Star Oil and Zen Petroleum were among the OMCs offering lower fuel prices.
