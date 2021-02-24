According to SEC, the afore-mentioned institution has not licensed the company to carry out any Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

SEC Ghana

The capital market regulator in a statement said "WISELING ONLINE INVESTMENT COMPANY is therefore not regulated by the SEC. The General Public is advised to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products. The General and investing Public is further advised to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or mainline number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market."