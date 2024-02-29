This initiative aims to streamline the process of buying credit, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility in managing their electricity consumption.
Easy steps to purchase ECG credit using App or MoMo in Ghana
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers can now conveniently purchase electricity credit using mobile applications or mobile money (MoMo) services.
To purchase ECG credit using a mobile application, customers can follow these simple steps:
- Download the ECG Mobile App: Visit your device's app store and download the official ECG mobile application.
- Register/Login: Create an account on the app by providing the required details or log in if you already have an account.
- Navigate to the 'Buy Credit' Section: Once logged in, navigate to the 'Buy Credit' or 'Purchase Electricity' section within the app.
- Enter Meter Details: Enter your meter number and the amount of credit you wish to purchase.
- Choose Payment Method: Select your preferred payment method from the available options, which may include mobile money, debit/credit card, or other electronic payment methods.
- Confirm Payment: Review your transaction details and confirm the payment to complete the purchase process.
Upon successful completion of the transaction, the purchased electricity credit will be automatically transferred to your meter, allowing you to continue enjoying uninterrupted power supply.
Alternatively, customers can also purchase ECG credit using mobile money (MoMo) services offered by various telecommunication companies in Ghana. Here's how:
- Dial the USSD Code: Dial the designated USSD code for your mobile money provider (e.g., *170# for MTN Mobile Money, 71877# for Vodafone Cash, or *500# for AirtelTigo Money).
- Select 'Buy Airtime & Data' Option: From the menu options displayed, select the 'Buy Airtime & Data' or 'Pay Bills' option.
- Choose ECG as Biller: Select ECG (Electricity Company of Ghana) as the biller or service provider.
- Enter Meter Details: Enter your meter number and the amount of credit you wish to purchase.
- Confirm Payment: Review the transaction details and confirm the payment to complete the purchase process.
Once the payment is confirmed, the purchased electricity credit will be credited to your meter, ensuring continued access to electricity services.
With these convenient options for purchasing ECG credit using mobile applications or mobile money services, customers can enjoy hassle-free transactions and better manage their electricity consumption in Ghana.
