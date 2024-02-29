ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Easy steps to purchase ECG credit using App or MoMo in Ghana

Evans Effah

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers can now conveniently purchase electricity credit using mobile applications or mobile money (MoMo) services.

ECG customers should only initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code)
ECG customers should only initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code)

This initiative aims to streamline the process of buying credit, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility in managing their electricity consumption.

Recommended articles

To purchase ECG credit using a mobile application, customers can follow these simple steps:

  1. Download the ECG Mobile App: Visit your device's app store and download the official ECG mobile application.
  2. Register/Login: Create an account on the app by providing the required details or log in if you already have an account.
  3. Navigate to the 'Buy Credit' Section: Once logged in, navigate to the 'Buy Credit' or 'Purchase Electricity' section within the app.
  4. Enter Meter Details: Enter your meter number and the amount of credit you wish to purchase.
  5. Choose Payment Method: Select your preferred payment method from the available options, which may include mobile money, debit/credit card, or other electronic payment methods.
  6. Confirm Payment: Review your transaction details and confirm the payment to complete the purchase process.

Upon successful completion of the transaction, the purchased electricity credit will be automatically transferred to your meter, allowing you to continue enjoying uninterrupted power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, customers can also purchase ECG credit using mobile money (MoMo) services offered by various telecommunication companies in Ghana. Here's how:

  1. Dial the USSD Code: Dial the designated USSD code for your mobile money provider (e.g., *170# for MTN Mobile Money, 71877# for Vodafone Cash, or *500# for AirtelTigo Money).
  2. Select 'Buy Airtime & Data' Option: From the menu options displayed, select the 'Buy Airtime & Data' or 'Pay Bills' option.
  3. Choose ECG as Biller: Select ECG (Electricity Company of Ghana) as the biller or service provider.
  4. Enter Meter Details: Enter your meter number and the amount of credit you wish to purchase.
  5. Confirm Payment: Review the transaction details and confirm the payment to complete the purchase process.

Once the payment is confirmed, the purchased electricity credit will be credited to your meter, ensuring continued access to electricity services.

With these convenient options for purchasing ECG credit using mobile applications or mobile money services, customers can enjoy hassle-free transactions and better manage their electricity consumption in Ghana.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yango and Tecno Mobile partner for tech benefits in Ghana

Yango partners with Tecno Mobile to offer cost effective tech benefits for users in Ghana

ECG customers should only initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code)

Easy steps to purchase ECG credit using App or MoMo in Ghana

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah and astute businessman, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong at the launch of the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana.

Government intensifies efforts to tackle unemployment: Wealth & jobs expo promotes entrepreneurship

World's longest subsea cable spanning 45,000km has landed in Nigeria