FanMilk’s Commercial Director Edwin Amoako named CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year

“Your role as the Chief Marketing Officer of FanMilk Ghana is so significant that you are recognised as one of the brains behind the success story of your company.

“Under your tenure, you oversaw an era where your customers become more conscious of what they ate, thus increasing of staying fit and healthy,” according to the citation conferred on Edwin, who was leading the marketing unit at FanMilk in the year under of review (2019) of the awards.

The citation further said: “During your tenure, Super Yogo over delivered on all it financial key performance indicators, as it reached 250,000 sampling contacts, 90 percent distribution priority channels as against a target of 60 percent and chalked a customer service level of 94 percent as against a target of 90 percent.”

Edwin, whose track record at FanMilk wowed the judging panel has close to two decades of business leadership and marketing experience both locally and internationally. Over the years of his career, Edwin has worked with brands including Nestle, Surfline and Starkist.

In his acceptance speech, Edwin said: “Its one thing knowing you put in the work but it’s another feeling to get recognised by the marketing community for the impact of your work.”

Edwin holds an MBA in International Marketing from Staffordshire University and a BSc. Management with Computing (Marketing) from Regent University. He is also a member of CIM-UK, ICM-UK and C.I.P.R-UK.

This year’s CIMG awards, under the theme “Marketing in a Disruptive Era”, awarded businesses and individuals who have adapted their approach and maintained their standards of excellence regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CIMG Awards, which has been in existence since 1989 celebrates the captains of industries and experts across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.