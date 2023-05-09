Fitch predicts Ghana cedi to end 2023 at ¢12.40 to a dollar

The research and market information firm’s argument is based on the premise that Ghana will secure an International Monetary Fund-support programme by May 2023 that will go a long way to cushioning the cedi against foreign exchange pressures.

It also added that while short-term exchange rate volatility will persist, it believes the cedi will stabilise once a formal creditors’ committee is formed and the IMF executive board approves Ghana’s programme.

The Ghana cedi has currently lost about 14% of its value against the US dollar in the retail market, selling at around ¢12, while it has depreciated by about 21% in value to the US dollar on the interbank forex market, going for around ¢10.95.

In the past two weeks, the local currency has posted mixed performance on the markets, although the Central Bank increased its intervention in the spot market.