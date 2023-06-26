Ghana's Harriet Nartey among African journalists at New Global Financing Pact Summit in France

“A rare opportunity it was to have been in the same room with Presidents of France and Kenya, the U.S. Secretary of Treasury, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva and President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga leading conversations about the New Global Financing Pact spearheaded by the French government”.

Harriet Nartey has in recent times been on a roll. This new feat comes on the back of a successful moderator role at the just ended National Blue Summit which had the President and other top officials in attendance. She also hosted the first 2023 FICAC Pan African Regional Conference for Honorary Consuls.

The objective of the Summit was to build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis. It also addressed key issues like reform of multilateral development banks, debt crisis, innovative financing and international taxes and special drawing rights (SDRs).

Ghana’s President, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and other leaders were present at the event.

Pulse Ghana