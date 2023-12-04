GIPC to celebrate top Ghanaian businesses in the 20th edition of GC100 awards

Themed “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA”, this year's GC100 awards will foster an effective mechanism for assessing Ghanaian companies, while instilling the character and confidence needed by businesses to compete in the global marketplace.

At the event’s launch earlier this year, the Centre’s CEO, Yofi Grant, noted that “organizing GC100 for 20 years is a clear testament to GIPC’s commitment to celebrate corporate Ghana, showcase their achievements, and incentivize them to do more”.

He assured that “the event will continually help in promoting Ghana's corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities while securing government support to improve the corporate sector's international competitiveness”.

Similar to previous years, the 20th Edition of the GC100 will feature executive networking sessions, followed by the main awards ceremony, and capped off with exciting post-event celebrations.