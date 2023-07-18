Here is why MultiChoice is charging you more for DSTV, GoTV subscriptions

In an interview on Starr FM, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Multichoice Ghana, Nii Armah Dagadu explained that the prices were increased so that Ghanaians can enjoy the best soccer leagues among others.

“One of the big differentiators is the cost of operation in your country, the incident of inflation, the stability of your local currency. Those are some of the big differentiators for us. If some of these indicators change we should see some level of parity between Ghana and Nigeria.

“The inflation here versus Nigeria is quite a big one as well. The stability of our currency is quite an issue but remember that this particular increase is heavily driven by the cost of inflation,” Mr. Dagadu stated.

Mr. Dagadu added that unfortunately the incident of taxes on subscription between Ghana and Nigeria gap is quite huge.

“At this point if we are to touch the price by dropping it. What happens is we are taking the shocks and it is only a matter of time that you might not be able to enjoy the quality entertainment that comes on DSTV and GoTV. We have seen this with other players who have had to market and tried some of the things that didn’t work ten, twenty years ago that didn’t work in this market.

“I don’t just want to mention the name of some of these players, in recent times how many players have come into Ghana and collapsed not just Ghana but across the Africa continent. We have sustained this for thirty years because we have consistently had a sustainable price in the system. That is why you continue to enjoy all the fourteen leagues, the great movies, local and international series.”

Ghanaians have been complaining after MultiChoice Ghana increased DSTV and GoTV subscriptions. The company announced that effective August 1, 2023, there will be changes in prices for its products.

From August 1, Access - 10 cedis (60 to 70), family - 20 cedis (110 to 130), Compact - 35 cedis (220 to 255), Compact plus-55 cedis (325 to 380). Premium - 85 cedis (515 to 600).

