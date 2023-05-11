This was announced by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, April 10, 2023, in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Inflation rate drops to 41% in April 2023
Ghana's inflation has dropped to 41.2% for the month of April 2023 representing a 3.8 percentage point decrease from the 45.0% recorded in March 2023.
The Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month under review while the Volta region recorded the lowest inflation.
Inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, while inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.
Month-on-month inflation is 2.4%.
Food and Alcoholic Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.
8 food items recorded inflation higher than overall food inflation
For food inflation, Tea and Related Products (82.3%); Cereals and Cereal Products (62.9%); Milk and Diary Products (61.8%); Fish and Other Sea Foods (58.3%); Sugar, Confectionary and Desserts (56.7%); Fruit and Vegetable Juices (55.2%); Oil and Fats (53.2%) and Water (49.6%) recorded year-on-year inflation higher than the overall food inflation.
For the month-on-month, inflation stood at 2.4% in April 2023. Food and Alcoholic Beverage however recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.
Volta region records lowest inflation of 28%
The Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the the regions. It recorded 28.0% year-on-year inflation in April 2023.
On the other hand, the Western North region registered the highest inflation of 64.0%
Ghana’s populous regions – Ashanti and Greater Accra recorded inflation of 31.3% and 39.1% respectively.
