Inflation rate drops to 41% in April 2023

The Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month under review while the Volta region recorded the lowest inflation.

Inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, while inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.

Month-on-month inflation is 2.4%.

Food and Alcoholic Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.

8 food items recorded inflation higher than overall food inflation

For food inflation, Tea and Related Products (82.3%); Cereals and Cereal Products (62.9%); Milk and Diary Products (61.8%); Fish and Other Sea Foods (58.3%); Sugar, Confectionary and Desserts (56.7%); Fruit and Vegetable Juices (55.2%); Oil and Fats (53.2%) and Water (49.6%) recorded year-on-year inflation higher than the overall food inflation.

Volta region records lowest inflation of 28%

The Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the the regions. It recorded 28.0% year-on-year inflation in April 2023.

On the other hand, the Western North region registered the highest inflation of 64.0%