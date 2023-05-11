ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Inflation rate drops to 41% in April 2023

Evans Effah

Ghana's inflation has dropped to 41.2% for the month of April 2023 representing a 3.8 percentage point decrease from the 45.0% recorded in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Volta region recorded the lowest inflation of 28%
Meanwhile, Volta region recorded the lowest inflation of 28%

This was announced by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, April 10, 2023, in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Recommended articles

The Western North region recorded the highest food inflation at 78. 3% for the month under review while the Volta region recorded the lowest inflation.

Inflation for locally produced items stood at 38.2%, while inflation for imported items stood at 43.1%.

Month-on-month inflation is 2.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food and Alcoholic Beverage recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.

8 food items recorded inflation higher than overall food inflation

For food inflation, Tea and Related Products (82.3%); Cereals and Cereal Products (62.9%); Milk and Diary Products (61.8%); Fish and Other Sea Foods (58.3%); Sugar, Confectionary and Desserts (56.7%); Fruit and Vegetable Juices (55.2%); Oil and Fats (53.2%) and Water (49.6%) recorded year-on-year inflation higher than the overall food inflation.

For the month-on-month, inflation stood at 2.4% in April 2023. Food and Alcoholic Beverage however recorded the highest inflation of 4.3%, whilst non-food inflation was 0.7%.

Volta region records lowest inflation of 28%

ADVERTISEMENT

The Volta region continued to record the lowest inflation among the the regions. It recorded 28.0% year-on-year inflation in April 2023.

On the other hand, the Western North region registered the highest inflation of 64.0%

Ghana’s populous regions – Ashanti and Greater Accra recorded inflation of 31.3% and 39.1% respectively.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

EACOP project

China takes over funding of East Africa's oil projects amidst mounting environmental opposition

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers