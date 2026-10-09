Ligue 1 McDonalds Matchday 6: Monaco defend top spot, Marseille seek revival as PSG hosts Le Mans

Ligue 1 Matchday 6 preview: Monaco defend top spot, Lyon face Lens, PSG host Le Mans and Marseille aim to end their four-match losing run.

Monaco lead Ligue 1 with 13 points as Lyon and Paris FC chase them on 11 points.

PSG welcome Le Mans after consecutive league wins, while Lyon face Lens in Friday's opening fixture.

Marseille visit Troyes hoping to end four straight defeats and avoid matching their longest top-flight losing streak in 40 years.

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Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 6 will run from October 9 to 11, 2026, with AS Monaco aiming to maintain their lead at the top, Paris Saint-Germain looking to extend their winning run and Olympique de Marseille desperate to end a four-match losing streak.

Monaco lead the table with 13 points, while Lyon and Paris FC are tied on 11 points after five matches.

Lyon face Lens on Friday, October 9 with the visitors boasting the league's best defensive record of just two goals conceded.

Marseille travel to Troyes on Sunday after losing four consecutive league matches.

The sixth round of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season begins on Friday, October 9, when Lens welcome Lyon at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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Lyon are second in the table with 11 points from five matches and have conceded only two goals, making them the league's strongest defence so far. However, Lens will hope to take advantage of home support as they look to end a four-match winless run in the league.

Lens have won four of their last six Ligue 1 meetings with Lyon, although their most recent home encounter ended in a 1-0 defeat in August 2025.

Saturday, October 10 features five matches, including Lille's home meeting with Le Havre and Monaco's clash with Toulouse.

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Lille are fourth with 10 points and will aim to close the gap on the leading sides when they host Le Havre at the Decathlon Arena. The visitors have won only one of their last 17 Ligue 1 matches and sit bottom of the table with two points.

However, Le Havre have scored in each of their last seven away league matches, giving Lille reason not to underestimate them.

Monaco, meanwhile, will seek to protect their position at the top when they host Toulouse at the Stade Louis-II. They have collected 13 points from four wins and one draw in their opening five matches.

Monaco's defensive record is also impressive. According to statistics from opta on Matchday 6, they are the only team across Europe's five major leagues yet to concede a goal from open play this season, with all three goals against them coming from set-pieces.

Toulouse have won only one of their first five league matches, although that victory came in their most recent outing, a 3-2 win over Le Havre.

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Paris Saint-Germain will also be in action on Saturday when they host Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. PSG have won their last two league matches, beating Brest 1-0 before defeating Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique. They sit sixth with eight points and will hope to continue their progress towards the top of the table.

The defending champions have registered the most shots in Ligue 1 this season, with 106, while Le Mans have managed 51, joint-lowest in the competition.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lorient host Paris FC, while Brest welcome Angers. Paris FC have made an unbeaten start to the season, recording three wins and two draws from their opening five matches.

Brest, however, have won just one of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches and have conceded in each of those games. Angers will look to take advantage of that defensive weakness as they attempt to build on two wins in their last four league outings.

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Sunday's fixtures include Nice against Strasbourg and Rennes versus Auxerre. Nice ended a 12-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Lille in their last league outing. They could now record consecutive Ligue 1 wins for the first time since October 2025.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have been involved in the league's highest-scoring matches this season, with their games producing 20 goals - 10 scored and 10 conceded.

Rennes will hope to respond after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Lyon in their previous match. Their opponents, Auxerre, have won their last two league games and could secure three consecutive victories for the first time since their promotion in 2024.

The weekend concludes with Troyes hosting Marseille on Sunday night. Marseille have lost their last four Ligue 1 matches after winning the three games before that run. Another defeat would see them equal their longest losing streak in France's top division over the last 40 years, matching five consecutive losses recorded in 1987 and 2012.

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Troyes are also struggling, having lost their last three league matches. They have not won any of their last 19 home Ligue 1 games, the longest such run in the competition's history.

Ligue 1 Matchday 6 fixtures