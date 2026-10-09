Bordeaux to play in the sixth tier of French football after the financial crisis

Bordeaux to play in the sixth tier of French football after the financial crisis

Six-time Ligue 1 champions Bordeaux to play in sixth tier of French football after financial crisis

Six-time French champions Bordeaux have been approved to play in France's sixth tier after a financial crisis, a takeover by Park Bench and a major debt restructuring plan.

Six-time French champions Bordeaux will compete in the sixth tier of French football this season after receiving approval to play in the top regional division following a period of severe financial difficulties.

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The Nouvelle-Aquitaine league confirmed on Thursday that the club had been unanimously approved to participate in Regional 1, allowing the former Ligue 1 champions to begin rebuilding after being sanctioned over financial irregularities.

Bordeaux were sanctioned during the summer after failing to demonstrate that they had the approximately €10 million required to cover their financial obligations for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, including outstanding debt payments.

The decision marks another major setback for a club that once stood among France's leading football institutions.

Bordeaux begins rebuilding after the takeover

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Last month, US-based investment group Park Bench purchased Bordeaux, the club where France legend Zinedine Zidane made his name, for a symbolic €1.

The new owners agreed to take responsibility for the club's remaining debt as part of efforts to secure its future.

Two days after appearing before the Nouvelle-Aquitaine league's oversight commission, Bordeaux received approval for their recovery budget and a positive assessment of their potential participation in Regional 1.

The club's admission to the division was subsequently approved unanimously.

"Rebuilding can now begin," said Dominique Delport, the new president appointed by Park Bench, in comments to AFP.

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The takeover represents an important step in Bordeaux's attempt to stabilize its finances and restore the club after years of uncertainty.

Debt restructuring offers Bordeaux fresh hope

Bordeaux's new owners On October 20, Bordeaux's new owners will appear before a commercial court on October 20 to ratify a revised continuation plan.

Under the proposal, the repayment period will extend to 12 years, while the club's debt is expected to be reduced by half, from €26 million to €13 million.

The restructuring is intended to provide Bordeaux with a more sustainable financial foundation as they attempt to rebuild from regional football.

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Although the team will operate largely with amateur players, the club is permitted to register up to five players on professional contracts.

Former Ligue 1 striker Baptiste Guillaume is expected to be among those professional players.

From French champions to regional football

Bordeaux's fall from the top of French football has been dramatic.

The club won six French league titles and produced or developed several prominent players, including Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry, both members of France's 1998 FIFA World Cup-winning squad who played alongside Zidane.

Earlier generations also featured Alain Giresse and Jean Tigana, who were part of the celebrated French midfield that won the 1984 European Championship.

However, the club's fortunes deteriorated after relegation to Ligue 2 in 2022.

Bordeaux entered judicial restructuring in 2024, a process that resulted in the loss of their professional status and their highly regarded academy.

Their approval to compete in Regional 1 offers a route back into organized competition, although the journey towards restoring their former status will be challenging.