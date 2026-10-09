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Ghana begins exporting eggs to Burkina Faso amid domestic surplus- Agric Minister

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:57 - 09 October 2026
The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku,
Ghana begins exporting eggs to Burkina Faso to tackle a domestic surplus, with plans to add eggs to school meals and expand poultry processing.
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  • Ghana has begun exporting eggs to Burkina Faso to help address a sustained surplus in domestic production.

  • Government plans to include eggs in the School Feeding Programme to increase local demand.

  • The Bechem poultry processing facility is about 50% complete and is expected to become operational by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

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Ghana has begun exporting eggs to Burkina Faso as the government explores measures to address a sustained surplus in domestic production, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has said.

As reported by Joynews, Mr Opoku said the exports followed negotiations with Burkina Faso after President John Mahama directed him and the Minister for Trade to secure access to the neighbouring country's market.

According to the minister, the delegation encountered more than 20 trucks loaded with eggs at the border during the negotiations. Clearance was subsequently granted for the trucks to enter Burkina Faso.

“Immediately after our negotiations, they allowed all of them to enter; and since then, Ghana has been exporting eggs to Burkina Faso,” he said.

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However, Mr Opoku noted that the exports had not been sufficient to absorb the domestic surplus, prompting the government to consider additional measures to increase local demand.

He said his ministry was working with the Minister for Education to implement President Mahama's directive to include eggs in meals served under the School Feeding Programme.

The minister made the remarks during an inspection of a poultry, meat and feed processing facility under construction at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

READ ALSO: Gov’t suspends the implementation of the ban on preaching and hawking on moving vehicles

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He said the facility would have two processing lines dedicated to broilers and layers, with a combined capacity of 6,000 birds per hour.

To ensure a consistent supply of birds, the government plans to establish contractual arrangements with poultry farmers in the Ashanti and Upper East regions, as well as surrounding areas.

Under the arrangements, the facility will purchase and process birds supplied by the farmers for the market.

The facility will also feature three cold rooms, a feed mill and a hatchery to support poultry production and improve the sustainability of the programme.

Mr Opoku said the hatchery would produce birds for distribution to farmers, who would subsequently supply the processing facility.

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The government is also procuring two trucks to distribute the factory's packaged and branded products to the market.

Providing an update on the project, Mr Opoku said construction was approximately 50 per cent complete.

He added that all outstanding certificates had been paid, following earlier delays.

According to the minister, the contractor has assured the government that the facility will be completed and become operational by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

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