As part of an agreement with Rwanda that was reached last year, the Conservative administration of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to deport thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to that nation, as reported by the American news agency, Reuters.

The UK government views the strategy as essential to preventing asylum seekers from entering from France in tiny boats. In response to pressure from some of his own Conservative parliamentarians and the general public to address the matter, Sunak has named it one of his top five priorities. This is because his party is trailing the main opposition Labour Party in surveys, and a national election is scheduled for next year.

The cost of deporting each person to Rwanda, according to the government's economic impact assessment, would include an average payment to Rwanda of 105,000 pounds for hosting each asylum seeker, 22,000 pounds for the flight and escorting, and 18,000 pounds for processing and legal costs.

The consequences of discouraging others from trying to enter Britain and the mounting expense of hosting asylum seekers must be taken into account, according to Home Secretary (Interior Minister) Suella Braverman.

According to Braverman, if nothing is done, the annual expense of hosting asylum seekers would increase from its present level of roughly 3.6 billion pounds to 11 billion pounds.

Despite claiming that the potential savings were "highly uncertain," the government projected that in order for the scheme to be successful, it would need to successfully discourage nearly two out of every five persons who arrive on tiny boats.

The Scottish National Party charged that the government was deporting needy individuals for an "astronomical" sum of money while doing little to assist British citizens struggling to pay rising rent and food prices.