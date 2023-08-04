From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

Kenya's Precedent: A Blueprint for Nigeria's Departure

In a strategic manoeuvre last October, GSK ceased its commercial operations in Kenya and adopted a distributor-led model for product supply. The decision aligned with a trend observed among global manufacturers, including Reckitt Benckiser and Cadbury, who discontinued local production due to escalating costs and an unpredictable business landscape.

Reasons Behind Both Exits

GSK's exit from both Kenya and Nigeria underscores a common set of challenges. Complexities in foreign exchange, security concerns, rising operational expenses, and uncertainties surrounding policies have emerged as consistent factors influencing these calculated moves.

Transitioning to Distribution Model

The strategic pivot towards distributor-led models in both markets highlights GSK's adaptability to evolving business dynamics. Instead of complete withdrawal, the company reshapes its presence, reflecting a trend of optimising strategies to align with changing industry conditions.

Industry Implications:

