From Kenya to Nigeria: GSK's exit strategy takes an unexpected turn

- GlaxoSmithKline UK has exited Nigeria's pharmaceutical market after over 51 years due to challenges like foreign exchange complexities, security concerns, and high operational costs.
- The company is adopting a third-party distribution model to navigate these challenges and reshape its Nigerian presence.
- This move echoes GSK's previous strategic shift in Kenya and sparks discussions about the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical giants in African markets.
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) UK, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced its exit from Nigeria, following a strategic move that parallels their departure from Kenya last year.