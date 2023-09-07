ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Indian tycoon to invest billions in Nigeria's automobile industry, courtesy of Tinubu's investment drive

Victor Oluwole
Hinduja expressed unwavering trust in President Tinubu's leadership and readiness to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Hinduja expressed unwavering trust in President Tinubu's leadership and readiness to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
  • Indian tycoon Gopichand Hinduja pledges substantial investment in Nigeria's auto industry during a meeting with President Tinubu in New Delhi.
  • President Tinubu's strong commitment to attracting investments and creating employment opportunities in Nigeria resonates with Hinduja's business interests.
  • Hinduja expressed unwavering trust in President Tinubu's leadership and readiness to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Indian business mogul Gopichand Hinduja yesterday made a resolute commitment to infuse significant capital into Nigeria's rapidly expanding automobile industry.

Recommended articles

The billionaire Chairman and CEO of Hinduja Group of Companies met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in New Delhi, India, yesterday and pledged to invest billions of dollars into Nigeria's burgeoning automobile industry.

President Tinubu warmly welcomed Hinduja, demonstrating Nigeria's eagerness to foster robust partnerships.

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tinubu declared that he is in India with one focus: attracting investments to Nigeria with lucrative opportunities for investors and also providing gainful employment opportunities for Nigeria's populace.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ngelale’s statement, Tinubu affirmed, "We are here for business. I am here to assure our friends and investors that there is no bottleneck I will not break. Nigeria will become one of the most conducive places to make good profits and create lasting jobs.”

“With my support, nothing is standing in your way of enjoying the unrivalled opportunities presented by our massive market and the ingenious and hardworking nature of the Nigerian people. We are open for business.”

Hinduja conveyed his unwavering commitment, stating that his organisation trusts the president’s leadership and proven ability to identify and address challenges.

“We will invest billions of dollars under your leadership because we see you are already addressing the systemic problems."

Hinduja confirmed his readiness to invest: "I am ready now to sign an MoU and begin execution. You tell me who to liaise with, and we will get to work immediately, particularly concerning bus and automobile manufacturing in Nigeria, amongst other areas.”

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market