List of 32 African countries to benefit from the UK’s new trade scheme

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the list of African countries to benefit from the UK’s trade removal.
  • The list is based on the report that the UK is looking to lower tariffs on goods from developing nations.
  • The scheme is dubbed The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and it entered into force on 19 June 2023.

The UK has indicated that it is prepared to lower tariffs on goods from developing nations. The British High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria issued a statement on Monday claiming that the action was taken to restore trading norms and save consumers and companies millions of pounds annually.

According to the UK’s government official website, the scheme dubbed, The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) entered into force on 19 June 2023 and replaced the UK’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP). The DCTS is a simpler and more generous preferential trading scheme that has been designed to boost trade with developing countries in order to support their development.

The program streamlines trading regulations and eliminates or lowers tariffs so that more items are eligible for the program, making it more liberal than the EU program in which the UK formerly participated.

The program will also help emerging nations who want to diversify and boost exports in order to boost their economies and generate jobs. Businesses might save millions more on import expenses over time if emerging nations expand commerce with the UK under the plan.

Nigel Huddleston, UK's Minister of International Trade, unveiled the program during a trip to Bole Lemi, Ethiopia's largest industrial business park. He called it a "brilliant example of the UK utilizing its status as an independent trading nation" and expressed excitement over its implementation today.

“It will create opportunities for businesses around the world, supporting livelihoods, creating jobs, and diversifying local and international supply chains. It will also benefit UK businesses and consumers by lowering import costs on a whole range of products,” Huddleston said.

The DCTS applies to 65 countries that fall under one of the following categories, least-developed countries (LDCs) as defined by the United Nations low-income and lower-middle-income countries as defined by the World Bank. Below are the African countries set to benefit from this scheme:

  1. Angola 
  2. Benin
  3. Burkina Faso 
  4. Burundi
  5. Central African Republic 
  6. Chad
  7. Comoros 
  8. Democratic Republic of the Congo 
  9. Djibouti
  10. Eritrea
  11. Ethiopia
  12. Gambia
  13. Guinea
  14. Guinea-Bissau
  15. Lesotho
  16. Liberia
  17. Madagascar
  18. Malawi
  19. Mali
  20. Mauritania
  21. Mozambique
  22. Niger Rwanda 
  23. Sao Tome & Principe 
  24. Senegal 
  25. Sierra Leone
  26. Somalia 
  27. South Sudan 
  28. Sudan 
  29. Tanzania 
  30. Togo
  31. Uganda 
  32. Zambia
