ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

Chinedu Okafor
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
  • Nigerian President Bola Tinubu was elected as the new Chairman of ECOWAS, taking on the role during a time of increasing instability in West Africa. 
  • Tinubu emphasizes the urgent need for action against terrorism and military coups in the region, warning that the threat has reached alarming proportions.
  • As ECOWAS Chairman, Tinubu commits to utilizing all available regional frameworks to address insecurity and promote peace and development in West Africa.

In the midst of West Africa's increasing instability, which includes military coups and terrorism, the sub-African group ECOWAS has picked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to serve as its next chairman. The newly elected Nigerian president was voted head of the regional group during its 63rd Ordinary Session on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau's capital.

Recommended articles

Since 2020, there have been six successful military takeovers in West Africa, reversing the region's progress toward losing its reputation as the "coup belt."

The ECOWAS Chairmanship is administered by one of the member countries heads of state or government, who is selected on an annual rotation for a one-year term. From 2018 to 2019, the office has been held by Nigeria's former president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau will be replaced by Tinubu, who was elected on Sunday. Tinubu urged for immediate action against instability, including terrorism and coups in West Africa, which he claimed had reached "alarming proportions."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu, the newest member of West Africa's elite club of heads of state, vowed to uphold the office's responsibilities and lead an inclusive administration of the regional body.

However, the Nigerian president issued a dire warning, noting that the sub-regional danger to peace had grown alarmingly serious due to terrorism and a developing pattern of military takeover, which now calls for an immediate and coordinated response. He said that the region's prosperity and development were being hampered by insecurity and subdued terrorism.

“There is no one here among us who did not campaign to be a leader. We didn’t give our soldiers resources, we didn’t invest in them, in their boots, in their training to violate the freedom of the people. To turn their guns against civil authorities is a violation of the principles upon which they were hired, which is, to defend the sovereignty of their nations. We must not sit in ECOWAS as toothless bulldogs,” the President warned.

"On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. In this regard, we must remain committed to the utilization of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he added.

Although the position does not grant administrative authority, the Chairman engages in lobbying, plays a strategic role in resolving disputes, and communicates with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the executive in charge of managing and carrying out ECOWAS policies and decisions on a daily basis.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the strongest exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States