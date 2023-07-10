Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

Since 2020, there have been six successful military takeovers in West Africa, reversing the region's progress toward losing its reputation as the "coup belt."

The ECOWAS Chairmanship is administered by one of the member countries heads of state or government, who is selected on an annual rotation for a one-year term. From 2018 to 2019, the office has been held by Nigeria's former president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau will be replaced by Tinubu, who was elected on Sunday. Tinubu urged for immediate action against instability, including terrorism and coups in West Africa, which he claimed had reached "alarming proportions."

Tinubu, the newest member of West Africa's elite club of heads of state, vowed to uphold the office's responsibilities and lead an inclusive administration of the regional body.

However, the Nigerian president issued a dire warning, noting that the sub-regional danger to peace had grown alarmingly serious due to terrorism and a developing pattern of military takeover, which now calls for an immediate and coordinated response. He said that the region's prosperity and development were being hampered by insecurity and subdued terrorism.

“There is no one here among us who did not campaign to be a leader. We didn’t give our soldiers resources, we didn’t invest in them, in their boots, in their training to violate the freedom of the people. To turn their guns against civil authorities is a violation of the principles upon which they were hired, which is, to defend the sovereignty of their nations. We must not sit in ECOWAS as toothless bulldogs,” the President warned.

"On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. In this regard, we must remain committed to the utilization of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he added.