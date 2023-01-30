Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

- Europe claims the largest share (27%) of African students studying abroad, with France being the top destination for students from Sub-Saharan Africa.
- According to the report, the most popular destinations for Nigerians are the US, UK, and Canada.
- Cameroonians prefer France and Germany, and Zimbabweans prefer South Africa.
A new report from Campus France highlights the trends of African students seeking education abroad. Many African students leave their home countries due to limited capacity in domestic higher education systems. By 2050, the college-aged population is expected to double, but only 9% are currently enrolled in higher education. This could limit economic growth and worsen security issues.