Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

After a two-year break, the 12th Eastern Regional Trade Fair, which typically features participants from across Africa, is back. At the Mbale S.S. grounds in the Mbale District, some 100 manufacturers, distributors, merchants, and other players in the business sectors, including electricals, automotive, agricultural machinery, food and beverage, packaging, health goods, and construction, are expected to gather for this international endeavor.