Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost

Siraj Ahmad Khan, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Tanzania, stated that increasing bilateral commerce between the two nations is Pakistan's top objective. He made mention of this during the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

He claimed that increasing bilateral commerce was one of the main topics covered when he submitted his accreditation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“I am only four months in Tanzania as a Pakistan High Commissioner. My hope and vision are to double the trade volume and value for both countries. I met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation, not only in trade but also in defense, culture, and education,” the high commissioner said.

The ambassador claims that the two nations have realized the value of trade and economic cooperation as a result of which, bilateral commerce has continuously developed and grown steadily, reaching $224 million in 2021/22.

“Pakistan has become an important trading partner for Tanzania, particularly in textiles, surgical, sports goods, and agricultural products. The establishment of a Joint Business Council has facilitated closer commercial ties, benefiting entrepreneurs and businesses on both sides,” he said.

Mr. Khan said the two countries are mulling establishing joint economic meetings in the near future to boost interactions between the two governments. According to Mr. Khan, the two nations are considering holding joint economic talks in the near future to improve communication between the two administrations.

“Pakistan has been providing training to Tanzanian officials, so we hope to increase the scope of that as well. Educational exchanges have also played a significant role in promoting people-to-people contacts. Tanzanian students have always been welcomed in Pakistan universities and institutions, thus contributing to the knowledge exchange between the two societies,” he said.