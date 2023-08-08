Tanzanite auction house worth Sh5.4 Billion nears completion

During an inspection visit to the construction site, Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development Angeline Mabula expressed her pleasure with the development of the project. “This will be the only place where tanzanite will be sold to buyers thus reducing the burden of travelling long distances to sell the mineral,” the minister noted.

She pressed tanzanite sellers to inform prospective purchasers that the material is only mined in Mererani in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region The minister promised that the multi-billion-shilling construction complex will be finished shortly for the benefit of all types of gemstone exporters and dealers.

Dr. Mabula said that dishonest tanzanite sellers in several neighboring nations have abused the lack of facilities to mislead the public about the location of tanzanite mining. The auction building will be finished by the end of this year, according to Juma Kiaramba, manager of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) for the Kilimanjaro area. He explained the delay as being caused by the project's ongoing construction expenditures as well as the increased cost of acquiring building supplies.

The Tanzanian government mandated in June 2021 that Mererani, where the rare material is extracted, serve as the only location for all tanzanite processing and selling. This was done in an effort to strengthen the mining township's economy in the Simanjiro District's semi-arid plains and raise awareness of it as the only source of tanzanite throughout the globe.

At the building's dedication, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that Mererani would be able to maximize sales of the valuable stone. He quickly added that tanzanite processing operations, which in his opinion may boost the local economy, were not doing anything for Mererani.

The order was issued in response to complaints from several mineral traders and local politicians that Arusha city had unfairly monopolized the tanzanite business.

The gemstone traders invested in upscale residences, office buildings, hotels, and other commercial operations in the city, which is around 65 kilometers from the mines. The strategy can also help stop the smuggling of the rare mineral, which is only mined in Tanzania and nowhere else in the world.

The 24-kilometer perimeter road that was built around the site in 2017 at a cost of Sh6 billion was also found to be insufficient to stop mineral smuggling. To allow Arusha to keep some tanzanite commerce, however, there has been pressure from the city's stakeholders and gemstone merchants since the beginning of this year.

