The 10 hottest African countries in 2023

On Monday, July 3, the world experienced the hottest day ever recorded, with the average global temperature reaching 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing the previous August 2016 record of 16.92°C (62.46°F).

This relentless heatwave has resulted in authorities reporting an alarming uptick in heat-related deaths as temperatures soar above 40°C (104°F) in many regions. The impact of this global concern is particularly pronounced in Africa, where equatorial regions experience some of the highest temperatures on the planet.