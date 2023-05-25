ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

Chinedu Okafor
China and DRC presidents
China and DRC presidents
  • DR Congo seeks increased stakes in cobalt and copper ventures with Chinese corporations.
  • President Felix Tshisekedi directs discussions to increase Congo's stake in the cobalt and copper joint venture with Chinese corporations.
  • Requests for a response from Chinese corporations involved in the joint venture remain unanswered.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo plans to increase its interest in a cobalt and copper joint venture with Chinese corporations from 32% to 70%, citing worries that the pact hands away too much of Congo's resources for little value to the country.

Recommended articles

President Felix Tshisekedi, who is scheduled to visit China on May 19, directed his administration to proceed with the discussions after Congolese parties "consolidated their position" on the 2008 agreement. Congo claims that the asymmetrical agreement gives it little influence over the venture's activities since its resources and earnings leave the nation.

In March, he established an ad hoc panel to harmonize the negotiation positions of the Congolese institutions in charge of overseeing the deal's implementation.

The General Inspection of Finance (IGF), the Agency for Supervision, Coordination and Monitoring of Collaboration Agreements signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Private Partners, the state miner Gecamines, and representatives of the presidency, government, state auditor, and civil society were all represented on the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-panel members who were not permitted to speak in public affirmed the veracity of the document and the findings that had not yet been publicized. According to the sources, Congo's discussions with the Chinese enterprises would be based on the conclusions.

Requests for a response from China Railway Group Limited and Power Construction Corporation of China, better known as Sinohydro, went unanswered.

However, the commission noted that Congo is looking forward to a 60% stake in Sicomines for Gecamines and its subsidiary, a non-dilutable 10% stake for the state, and 30% for the Chinese enterprises.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

Tea-for-export in Uganda

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments