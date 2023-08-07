The most crowded airports in Africa: Where travellers converge

With its unique attractions ranging from the iconic pyramids of Egypt to the hidden treasures of various countries, Africa's popularity among tourists is undeniable.

Curious to know which airports are bustling hubs for travellers? Here's a rundown of the ten most crowded airports in Africa, according to S Money:

1. Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

At the zenith of our list, Cape Town International Airport reigns supreme, holding an esteemed title as the 'Best Airport in Africa,' an accolade bestowed by Skytrax for an uninterrupted eight-year reign. It caters to an opulent crowd, ushering in 4.13 passengers per 10 square meters daily. Beyond the airport's bustling gates lies the vivacious heart of South Africa's unrivalled tourism splendour.

2. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya: A Nexus of Luxury in Nairobi Embracing the second position on our elite roster, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport adorns Nairobi with a touch of glamour. Today, a symphony of refined architecture and rolling renovations have quadrupled its capacity to host 26.5 million passengers annually. A haven for opulent voyagers, the airport records 3.49 passengers daily per 10 square meters, ensuring Kenya's place on the global luxury tourism map.

3. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia

Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, beckons elite travellers with the opulence of Bole International Airport. This architectural masterpiece stands as a testament to Ethiopia's rich history and thriving future. Facilitating a seamless connection between three continents, it embodies a nexus of luxury, accommodating 3.3 passengers daily per 10 square meters.

4. Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria

As Nigeria's premier air domain, Murtala Muhammed International Airport graces the fourth slot on our list. Boasting an average of 3.12 passengers daily per 10 square meters, this elite portal resonates with opulence. Beyond its gates lies the vibrant heart of Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and economic prosperity.

5. O. R. Tambo International Airport, South Africa

South Africa makes a prominent mark, with O. R. Tambo International Airport securing fifth place. This luxury gateway captures the essence of a refined African experience, accommodating 2.9 passengers daily per 10 square meters. Johannesburg's grandeur unfolds within its terminals, celebrating the convergence of international travellers seeking the epitome of luxury.

6. Tunis Carthage International Airport, Tunisia

Tunisia's opulence manifests in the exquisite Tunis Carthage International Airport, an architectural gem embracing the sixth spot on our prestigious list. With a daily influx of 2.71 passengers per 10 square meters, this airport serves as a regal entry point into Tunisia's Mediterranean splendour.

7. Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco

Emerging with grace, Mohammed V International Airport adorns Morocco as the seventh grandeur-laden entrant. Hosting an average of 2.33 passengers daily per 10 square meters, it stands as a testament to Morocco's fusion of Arab, Berber, and European influences, inviting elite travellers into its embrace.

8. King Shaka International Airport, South Africa

King Shaka International Airport, a paragon of coastal elegance, graces the eighth spot on our illustrious compilation. This exquisite gateway records a daily average of 1.48 passengers per 10 square meters, epitomising Durban's allure with its blend of luxury and vibrant South African culture.

9. Houari Boumediene Airport, Algeria

Algeria's premium aura materialises at Houari Boumediene Airport, securing the ninth rank on the list. With an average daily passenger influx of 0.89 per 10 square meters, this airport bridges the gap between luxury and Algerian cultural heritage.

10. Cairo International Airport, Egypt