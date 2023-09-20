ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African Countries with the best digital quality of life in 2023

Victor Oluwole
Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to its economy, according to a new report from Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index scores.
  • The benchmarks measured for this list include internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic security, and electronic government.
  • This list is courtesy of Surf Shark, a cyber security firm located in the Netherlands.

The digital world is no longer a separate entity; it's intricately woven into the fabric of our lives. This sentiment couldn't be truer in 2023 as we see an increasing number of daily activities transitioning to the digital realm.

Whether it's remote work, online education, or leisure activities, the internet is at the centre of it all. Recognising the significance of this shift, Surfshark's 5th annual Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index has emerged as a critical tool for assessing the digital well-being of nations.

The DQL Index 2023 examined 121 nations, encompassing 92% of the global population. It assessed each country based on five key pillars, providing a comprehensive view of their digital quality of life:

  • Internet Affordability—How much time people have to work to afford a stable internet connection.
  • Internet Quality—How fast and stable the internet connectivity in a country is and how well it’s improving.
  • Electronic Infrastructure—How well developed and inclusive a country’s electronic infrastructure is.
  • Electronic Security—How safe and protected people feel in a country.
  • Electronic Government—How advanced and digitised a country’s government services are.
Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries that have excelled in these digital quality of life metrics in 2023.

These rankings highlight the progress these African nations have made in improving their digital landscapes.

Rank Country Global Rank Ranking Index
1 South Africa 72nd 0.44
2 Morocco 75th 0.42
3 Kenya 76th 0.42
4 Mauritius 80th 0.41
5 Tunisia 83rd 0.41
6 Egypt 87th 0.38
7 Nigeria 88th 0.38
8 Algeria 92nd 0.35
9 Ghana 96th 0.34
10 Benin 98th 0.33

Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
