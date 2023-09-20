Top 10 African Countries with the best digital quality of life in 2023

Whether it's remote work, online education, or leisure activities, the internet is at the centre of it all. Recognising the significance of this shift, Surfshark's 5th annual Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index has emerged as a critical tool for assessing the digital well-being of nations.

The DQL Index 2023 examined 121 nations, encompassing 92% of the global population. It assessed each country based on five key pillars, providing a comprehensive view of their digital quality of life:

Internet Affordability —How much time people have to work to afford a stable internet connection.

—How much time people have to work to afford a stable internet connection. Internet Quality —How fast and stable the internet connectivity in a country is and how well it’s improving.

—How fast and stable the internet connectivity in a country is and how well it’s improving. Electronic Infrastructure —How well developed and inclusive a country’s electronic infrastructure is.

—How well developed and inclusive a country’s electronic infrastructure is. Electronic Security —How safe and protected people feel in a country.

—How safe and protected people feel in a country. Electronic Government—How advanced and digitised a country’s government services are.

Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries that have excelled in these digital quality of life metrics in 2023.

These rankings highlight the progress these African nations have made in improving their digital landscapes.

Rank Country Global Rank Ranking Index 1 South Africa 72nd 0.44 2 Morocco 75th 0.42 3 Kenya 76th 0.42 4 Mauritius 80th 0.41 5 Tunisia 83rd 0.41 6 Egypt 87th 0.38 7 Nigeria 88th 0.38 8 Algeria 92nd 0.35 9 Ghana 96th 0.34 10 Benin 98th 0.33