Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Several countries can be considered powerful in different ways, and their power can be measured in different ways as well. In this regard, Africa is no exception.

Africa is a continent that continues to experience rapid development, with several countries emerging as powerful players in the region and on the world stage. These nations have made significant strides in economic, political, and social development, leading to their rise as influential and powerful countries in Africa.

Global Soft Power Index, a data insight organization collated a list of the most powerful countries in the world. This list contains a total of 121 countries and was determined based on 11 matrices and a survey that had over 100,000 respondents in over 102 markets.

According to the organization, “the Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of nations’ presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage. These include:

Familiarity: national brands that people know, and have mental availability of, have greater soft power.

Reputation: is this country deemed to have a strong and positive reputation globally?

Influence: the degree to which a nation is seen to have influence in the respondent’s country as well as on the world stage Performance on the core 8 Soft Power Pillars (Business & Trade, Governance, International Relations, Culture & Heritage, Media & Communication, Education & Science, People & Values, Sustainable Future).”

Below is the list of the most powerful African countries in the world:

