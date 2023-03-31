US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Soon after, she announced intentions to increase trade and investment with Tanzania during a visit to the East African country on Thursday as part of an African tour aimed at improving relations with a continent where China and Russia are gaining clout.

Harris began her journey in Ghana on Sunday before traveling to Tanzania's commercial city Dar es Salaam late on Wednesday, where she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

"Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," the vice president said, listing several initiatives. These initiatives included a new memorandum of understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the government of Tanzania, that will facilitate up to $500 million in financing to help U.S. companies export goods and services to Tanzania in sectors including infrastructure, transportation, digital technology, climate and energy security, and power generation.

Harris also cited a new relationship in 5G technology and cybersecurity, as well as LifeZone Metals' ambition to construct a new processing factory in Tanzania for minerals used in electric car batteries, which is being funded by the United States.

"This project is an important and pioneering model, using innovative and low-emission standards. Importantly, raw minerals will soon be processed in Tanzania, by Tanzanians," she said, adding that the plant would deliver battery-grade nickel to the United States and the global market from 2026.

In response, the president of Tanzania, President Hassan stated on Thursday that her most significant request was to reform the visa procedure between the United States and Tanzania, as both countries would benefit from a "long-duration visa" that would boost trade and tourism.