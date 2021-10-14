Kofi Adda: Fmr. Aviation Minister passes away

He was former MP for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region.

Adda first became a Member of Parliament in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election.

He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005.

On April 28, 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.