The former lawmaker reportedly died Thursday dawn (October 14, 2021) at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment, a family source told Starr News.
Kofi Adda: Fmr. Aviation Minister passes away
Former Aviation Minister Kofi Adda has died, according to a Starr News report.
He was former MP for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region.
Adda first became a Member of Parliament in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election.
He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005.
On April 28, 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.
He was later replaced by Felix Owusu-Adjapong as Minister of Energy by President Kuffuor. Kofi Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections in 2008. He however lost the seat in the 2012 elections to Mark Woyongo.
