Aviation and travel leaders meet in Accra for 4th Aviation Ghana stakeholders meeting

In the second segment, the main presentation on the theme for the event, “Post-COVID-19 recovery process and the journey ahead” will be delivered by Kamil H. Al-Awadhi, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East to set the tone for panel discussion.

A panel of distinguished aviation sector leaders will then delve deeper into the theme. Confirmed panel members include Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director-General

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority; Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director,

Ghana Airports Company Limited; J. N. Halm, Customer Service Expert, Chief Content Officer at SERVICE & EXPERIENCE; Dr. Samson Fatokun IATA’s Area Manager, West & Central Africa; and Mr. Edward Annan, Accountable Manager, PassionAir.

The third segment, which is closed to media, will have airlines, ground handling companies, travel consultants, and other corporate leaders deliberate with the Ministry of Transport and allied agencies about various operational and policy issues in the sector and solutions found.

The AviationGhana Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting, organised by AviationGhana.Com, is an annual event that brings together all major stakeholders in the aviation sector and policy-makers to deliberate on a chosen theme relevant to the dictates of the prevailing aviation operating environment.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Managing Editor/Partner of AviationGhana, Dominick Andoh, said: “We seek to help grow the aviation sector in particular and the travel industry at large with the creating of this platform. Many key decisions that have profited the traveling public were taken at the three previous editions of this event.

“The maiden edition held in 2017 advocated for the removal of the 17.5 percent VAT on domestic airfares, reduction in the cost of aviation fuel, and abolishing of import duty on aircraft parts imported by airlines. This yielded results when in 2017 government abolished the 17.5 percent VAT on domestic air transport and further reduced the price of aviation fuel.

“Two more meetings were held successfully in 2018 and 2019, the outcomes of which have shaped the direction of the country’s aviation policy and led to a collective will to drive growth in the industry.

All these meetings have always been attended by Aviation Ministers, representatives from the Finance Ministry, senior Civil Aviation and Airports Company managers, and all airline country managers who are part of the Board of Airline Representatives, Ghana (BARGH).”