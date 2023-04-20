Finance Ministry to pay bondholders outstanding debt April 28

The Ministry in the press release further indicated that the date was set during engagement with the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group and the Pensioners Bondholders Forum.

“The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations by 28th April, 2023,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s debt talks have taken a significant step forward as the government engage one of the world’s largest financial advisory firm in formal negotiations, Reuters has reported.

Bermuda-based Lazard is representing Ghana, while Paris-based Rothschild is representing international bondholders, who account for the largest share of the country’s external debt.