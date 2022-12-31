MCL and Properties Portfolio Ghana unveil latest housing project, The Topaz Court

Designed by MCL Ghana, the plush houses are currently being marketed and sold by Properties Portfolio Ghana Limited.

Pulse Ghana

“We started MCL Ghana in 2016 with a 3-bedroom in one bungalow at Spintex on a half plot and we sold that one out. This [The Topaz Court] is a magnificent project, we put in a lot,” the CEO of MCL Ghana Rochard Donkor said.

The Topaz consists a modern high premium designed 4-unit luxurious homes that are located in the most prestigious and highly secured community in the capital.

The apartments have a fully-equipped swimming pool surrounded with a top-notch security setup – a servant's quarters and a security post.

The Topaz is a contemporary interpretation of classic design with expensive glass windows which create a solarium of living spaces inviting an abundance of natural light.

The property also features four bedrooms en suite, an enviable master bedroom suite, solid hardwood closets and sliding doors.

In addition, they boast a top-of-the-line sanitary ware as well as an accommodating lounge in the forecourt of the houses.

Also, a video doorbell, CCTV cameras and manned security post are there to keep you safe while you inhale the beauty of the house.

The launch of The Topaz Court was hosted by radio and television personality Lexis Bill and attended by several dignitaries.

Among those present were the MP for Asuogyaman constituency Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the MP for Bongo Constituency Edward Bawa, the General Manager of GNPC, Prof. Amponsah Tawiah.