Photos: Ghanaian student wows social media with designs of modern homes

Yaw Appianing Boateng, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has gone viral after developing architectural designs of modern homes in Ghana.

The 22-year-old, who is currently a level 400 student, said he hopes his designs will influence real estate developers in drawing their plans for buildings in the country.

Boateng also aims to “help improve our residential architecture in Ghana with comfortability being the main goal of the inhabitants.”

Some of his architectural designs have gone viral on Twitter since he shared them on his page, with a number of netizens praising him for his creativity.

See some of the reactions below:

