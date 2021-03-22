The Airline had explained that the move is for operational reasons, but the minority says this action is only being taken against Ghana and no other African country.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Monday, March 22, the Ranking Member for the committee on Roads and Transport, Mr. Kwame Agbodza described the action as bad faith exhibited by the airline towards Ghana.

He says government must reactivate the diplomatic channels to resist the move.

“Simply because British Airways has got a monopoly by being the only airline that flies from Accra to London. Imagine we had the capacity and tell them, originate your flight from Tamale or Ho.

“We shall see how it goes and I think that the fact that they’re a giant doesn’t mean that they should treat us that way. We’re a sovereign, country, when you have this kind of situation, you use diplomatic channels to address it. You don’t unilaterally take decisions which is detrimental to Ghanaian customers and others.”

The Minority spokesperson on Transport noted that the airline must treat Ghanaians with respect as the Accra route is quite profitable.

“British Airways must understand, they need us. They are not flying empty to Ghana, their flights are probably the most profitable route in the sub-region. The Accra route is a profitable one, they’re not making losses on our routes so there’s no reason for them to treat us this way. They should treat us with respect. Something must be done to let British Airways know that they cannot take us for granted,” he added.