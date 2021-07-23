MTN Ghana rolls out new network codes

Commenting on the addition of the new codes and block of numbers, the Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, Sam Koranteng said the addition will help meet the needs of customers who require numbers for their personal use, businesses, mobile money business as well as other digital devices.

The new number block according to him will also help MTN Ghana in optimizing its services with high-quality Data, Voice, and Mobile Money services.

“We are excited about these new blocks of numbers because it will facilitate the fulfillment of our belief that everybody deserves the benefit of a modern connected life which starts with gaining access to a SIM card that connects you to the network”. Sam Koranteng urged customers acquiring these new numbers to ensure that they register their sims using valid documents as required by law,” he said.

Abubakar Mohammed, the Acting Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN indicated that the new numbers are available at all MTN Service Centers and Connect Shops across the country.

“Customers will enjoy the opportunity of Dynamic Numbering Service where the system generates a list of random numbers for the customer to choose their preferred number.”

The public is advised and reminded to take note of the addition of the new network codes to the list of MTN codes and to accept them for their activities.