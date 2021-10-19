Over GHC100k lost in another bullion van robbery attack

The incident is said to have occured in front of a supermarket in the center of town.

There were no casualties as the robbers reportedly took the money without any resistance.

Eyewitness account revealed that the robbers followed the van a few minutes after it had arrived at the Ransbet Super Shopping Market at about 9 a.m. to collect the weekend sales to the bank.

One of the robbers was said to have disguised himself as a shopper with a gun on him.

Meanwhile, the police in the Western Region have confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

Mabel Dzedu, Manager of the Supermarket, said the van arrived at the supermarket premises without a police escort.

“The robber first entered the cosmetic shop and walked around for a while and then picked a drink and other items, paid for the items at the counter and waited for the items to be bagged,” she said.

CCTV footage at the shop showed that after the cashier on the Mon-Trans bullion van took the money from the supermarket and was about to put it in the bullion van, the robber — who was inside the supermarket — charged on him.

The robber snatched the money and walked away to sit on the motorbike, which had the other robber in charge, and sped off.

Dzedu said they had a contract with Mon-Trans to carry money from the shop to the bank daily.

“When the bankers arrived, the team went through the process of counting the sales, and after the transaction was completed, they carried the money towards the waiting bullion van,” she noted.