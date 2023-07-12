Soaring food prices causes June inflation to hit 42.5%

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) report revealed that the increase in inflation was primarily driven by surging food prices, which outpaced the national average, while imported products also registered a notable rise of 43.8 per cent.

Locally produced items, on the other hand, witnessed a comparatively lower rate of increase at 36.2 per cent.

Prof. Annim, addressing journalists after announcing the June inflation figures, opined that prices of essential staple foods, including vegetables and fish, continued to witness significant increases during the period.

He also emphasized the need to understand why food inflation was rising and called for a focus on narrowing the gap between food and non-food inflation.

Amidst the overall inflationary trend, food inflation emerged as a major concern, with prices soaring by 54.2 per cent, exceeding the national average.