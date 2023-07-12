ADVERTISEMENT
Soaring food prices causes June inflation to hit 42.5%

Evans Effah

The increasing cost of food has led to the rise in inflation for the month of June 2023.

Ghana's inflation rises due to soaring food prices

According to data released by the Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim, annual inflation accelerated to 42.5% in June, up from 42.2% in May.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) report revealed that the increase in inflation was primarily driven by surging food prices, which outpaced the national average, while imported products also registered a notable rise of 43.8 per cent.

Locally produced items, on the other hand, witnessed a comparatively lower rate of increase at 36.2 per cent.

Prof. Annim, addressing journalists after announcing the June inflation figures, opined that prices of essential staple foods, including vegetables and fish, continued to witness significant increases during the period.

He also emphasized the need to understand why food inflation was rising and called for a focus on narrowing the gap between food and non-food inflation.

Amidst the overall inflationary trend, food inflation emerged as a major concern, with prices soaring by 54.2 per cent, exceeding the national average.

The latest figures by the GSS indicate that the economy continues to grapple with persistent inflationary challenges.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
