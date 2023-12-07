ADVERTISEMENT
Starlink is not authorized to operate in Ghana – NCA warns public

Evans Annang

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued a strong warning against the utilization and sale of Starlink internet services, insisting it is operating illegally.

The NCA clarified that Starlink has not been licensed, and none of its equipment has received approval for use within the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 7, the NCA emphasized that it has "neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment."

The regulatory body invoked Section 3(1) of the Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775, emphasizing that operating electronic communication services without proper authorization is a direct violation.

The NCA urged the public to abstain from engaging with any equipment or service claiming to be affiliated with Starlink.

Additionally, it directed individuals involved in the sale or operation of such services to cease their activities promptly.

