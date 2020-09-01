The Minister confirmed that the land for the project is located between Komenda and Shama in the region.

He also disclosed that the land does not belong to the state, adding that ownership rights of the land will be a “partnership” between the owners of the land and the government.

Mr. Adda made this known when he spoke on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda

In a separate interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Aviation Minister revealed that the construction of the Cape Coast airport has begun attracting interest from investors.

According to him, some investors have expressed interest in partnering government to undertake the project.

“We have had quite a number of interested partners who have come to discuss with us. If you go to the Central Region, it is considered to be the tourism hub of Ghana,” Mr. Adda said.

“But how quickly do you get there? Should one drive three hours through the traffic at Kasoa to get there or should it some 10 to 15 or 30 minutes to get there by air? Should our school kids even sit on a bus for so long? How many times do we have an accident on the way? These are all opportunities for business people to decide.”

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced at its manifesto launch that it will build a habour and an airport in Cape Coast in its second term.

However, the promise has divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some insisting the town does not need an airport at the moment.

Mr. Adda defended the decision to cite the airport in Cape Coast, saying a feasibility study into the construction is currently ongoing.