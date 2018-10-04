GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools

news

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed that the number of subjects studied at the basic educational level will be reduced from the next academic year.

According to the GES, the change will take effect from the 2019-2020 academic year at kindergarten, primary and Junior High School (JHS) levels.

The reduction in subjects at the basic educational level also means that students will be examined in less subjects during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, Mr Michael Nsowah.

He said the reduction of subjects will soon be extended to the senior high school level to make learning easier.

“The proposal is certain; we are going to reduce the number of subjects, content and everything.

“For now, we have not come to the definite numbers but certainly they would be reduced.

“With this, the examinable subjects at the BECE would also reduce,” Mr. Nsowah stated.

Currently, BECE candidates write between eight to nine subjects depending on the availability of facilities and teachers.

The examined subjects include Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Building Design and Technology (BDT), Ghanaian Language, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Religious and Moral Education and optionally, French.

Mr. Nsowah said the subjects being taught at the basic level sometimes overburden students who may be immature to absorb all of that.

“Why do we think that children must learn all these subjects before they enter secondary school?

“In fact, there are certain knowledge areas which must wait until children are mature so that they would be able to absorb the technicalities of those knowledge areas better,” he pointed out.

He explained that the GES will not do away with any subject, but rather “would consolidate some knowledge areas that are relevant and worthwhile”.

According to him, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) has already began the review process to have the number of subjects studied at the basic level reduced.