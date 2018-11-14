Teacher trainees decide to register for national service

news

The leadership of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has called on its members to register for the compulsory national service following an agreement with the Education ministry.

The trainees have been against a directive by the Education Ministry demanding that they undertake a mandatory one year national service before they are employed by the government.

Even though the TTAG members who had completed school were supposed to be posted in September this year, the government did not do so because they had not done their national service.

READ ALSO: KNUST to reopen on November 16

TTAG said its members were not ready to do their national service but rather want to be given permanent appointments.

But in a statement signed by the President and General Secretary, it said that the government has assured them of employment and job security after the national service.

Read the full statement below