KNUST to reopen on November 16

The school was temporarily closed down on October 22, 2018, after a peaceful demonstration by students turned chaotic. The students destroyed properties worth GHS1.7 million on campus, in protest to the school’s “tyrannical” leadership style.

The students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are expected to officially return to school on Friday, 16 November 2018.

Lectures will start on Monday (November 19, 2018). These developments come after a new Governing Council for the school was sworn in on Tuesday (November 13, 2018) by the Chancellor Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Even though Friday is the official reopening date, students can report to campus from Wednesday, 14 November 2018.

This was disclosed shortly after the inauguration of the newly-reconstituted Governing Council.

The new Council agreed on the dates after a short meeting chaired by the Chancellor of KNUST, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday.

Six new members are joining nine others on the council.

The same representatives from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof E.K. Fokuo; the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Mr Charles Arthur; and the Students Representative Council (SRC), Kevin Sah, will be on the new council.

The Governing Council is made up of 15 members, four of whom are government representatives. A representative from the government chairs the council.

