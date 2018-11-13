Pulse.com.gh logo
Asantehene swears in reconstituted Council for KNUST

This is coming after the old governing council of the school was dissolved following the demonstration and destruction of school properties by the students of the school.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has today (Tuesday, November 13, 2018) sworn in the new council for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is coming after the old governing council of the school was dissolved following the demonstration and destruction of school properties by the students of the school.

After the governing council was dissolved, there was a protracted impasse between government and the various unions working at the facility including lecturers.

According to the unions, the government did not have to dissolve the council since the university enjoys some autonomy.

In reconstituting the governing council, the government said that it will not allow old representatives of the dissolved governing council to join the new council.

According to the government, the old council is a party to the impasse that took place on the school’s campus.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Government is also not interested in deciding with specific individuals that they nominate.

“So the specific persons who constituted that old council cannot, therefore, preside in our opinion over the matters in which their own decisions and conduct will be a subject. It is in this spirit that government and some other groups have already indicated new nominees.”

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

