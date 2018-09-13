Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

TUTAG lecturers want same conditions as university teachers


Tertiary Education Technical University lecturers want same conditions as university teachers

The Chairman of the Greater Accra branch of TUTAG, Ibrahim Zubairu said the current government’s failure to allow them enjoy similar working conditions as their colleagues in the traditional universities is politically motivated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education play

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), has demanded that the government migrates them onto the same conditions of service as their counterparts in traditional public universities of face their wrath.

In an interview on Citi TV the Chairman of the Greater Accra branch of TUTAG, Ibrahim Zubairu said government’s failure to do so is politically motivated.

He argued that the Akufo-Addo-led government is not showing enough commitment towards their concerns because the erstwhile Mahama administration started the process of converting polytechnics into technical universities.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track

“They don’t respect anybody in the technical universities because they didn’t convert polytechnics into technical Universities. You have a government adviser to the ministries about universities telling us that the former government didn’t think through the change from polytechnics into technical universities.”

This has led the to the group declaring an indefinite sit-down strike on Wednesday (September 13, 2018). The members of TUTAG have vowed to only return to their lecture halls when their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State-In-Charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has given an assurance that the concerns of TUTAG will be addressed.

READ ALSO: All you need to know about double track system

“It’s part of the transition process; from polytechnics to technical Universities as part of processes involving changes in governance structure and change in statute. Also the capacity building aspect of it as far as change or upgrading the conditions of service which are currently ongoing and has not been completed. They know that it is a policy that the government is pursuing, but it is just that the processes have not been completed yet, so we urge them to be patient with the government because it is part of the transition.”

Conversion of polytechnics to technical universities

Former President Mahama promised to convert all 10 polytechnics into technical universities ahead of the 2012 general elections.

The purpose of the conversion was to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

In 2016, a technical committee on the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities announced its decision to convert all polytechnics into technical universities and went ahead to conclude same.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

SHS Placement: Parents ‘forging’ admission letters to get their wards into boarding SHS Placement Parents ‘forging’ admission letters to get their wards into boarding
Free SHS: All you need to know about double track system Free SHS All you need to know about double track system
Double Track System: Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track Double Track System Gov’t to employ 8,872 tutors for double-track
Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protests Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protests
Shocking: Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security
Education: Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for double track students Education Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for double track students

Recommended Videos

Local News: Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion Local News Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion
Local News: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September Local News GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September
Local News: NSS to weed out National Service dodgers Local News NSS to weed out National Service dodgers



Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track systembullet
3 SHS Placement Parents ‘forging’ admission letters to get their wards...bullet
4 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
5 Free SHS All you need to know about double track systembullet
6 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana...bullet
7 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by...bullet
8 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
9 Sad News AkiOla death story: Professor Amponsah dead,...bullet
10 Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protestsbullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Computerised Placement System GES won’t postpone SHS re-opening
Nana Addo sets sights in making KG to university education compulsory
Africa Leadership University Free SHS wins Akufo-Addo ALU award
Licensure Exams Protesting teachers agree to take license examination
Computerised Placement System Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice
X
Advertisement