Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security


Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security

The security men, numbering about six, could be seen attacking the unarmed students with sticks and dragging them to unknown location.

play

Security men at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been captured on camera assaulting some students of the institution.

The security men, numbering about six, could be seen attacking the unarmed students with sticks and dragging them to an unknown location.

It is unclear what agitated the campus security to assault the students but the brutality is gaining national attention.

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, has waded into the matter, calling on the university authorities to stop the brutalities.

Using the hashtag #WeStandWithKATandCONTI, he noted in a solidarity message: "Stop the Brutalities on the KNUST Campus! So far nobody is convinced on the argument that u can only increase female enrollment by decreasing male enrollment on KNUST campus.

"As a VANDAL I owe it as a sacred duty to stand by my brothers from Katanga and Conti. 
Am convinced this decision will be reversed when the considerable level of agitation is brought to the attention of authorities so Sanity can prevail. 

"You are not alone in this struggle FELLOWS and CONTINENTALS! 
Great men and women will move to defend a Great tradition."

Academic Lifeline Aker Energy-GNPC awards 150 students from the Western Region scholarship
Free SHS 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation
Napo
Free SHS GES to release placement of students of double-track SHS system today
National Service Ghanaian graduates who avoid National Service will be prosecuted
