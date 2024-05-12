ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA: 10 Most astonishing looks on the red carpet

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) is not just about celebrating outstanding performances in the African film and television industry; it's also a platform for celebrities to showcase their fashion prowess.

AMVCA
AMVCA

Year after year, the red carpet at the AMVCA becomes a runway for glamorous looks and stylish ensembles, with celebrities vying to make a lasting impression with their outfits. In this article, we highlight some of the best-dressed celebrities at the AMVCA.

These are just a few of the best-dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet at the AMVCA. From timeless elegance to bold and daring fashion statements, these stars proved once again that African fashion is at the forefront of global style trends.

As the AMVCA continues to celebrate excellence in the African entertainment industry, we can expect to see more dazzling looks and unforgettable fashion moments in the years to come.

Nana AKua Addo
Nana AKua Addo Pulse Ghana
Osas Ighodaro
Osas Ighodaro Pulse Ghana
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Pulse Ghana
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana
Uche Montana
Uche Montana Pulse Ghana
Liquorose
Liquorose Pulse Ghana
Chioma Goodhair
Chioma Goodhair Pulse Ghana
Diane Russet
Diane Russet Pulse Ghana
Idie Isin
Idie Isin Pulse Ghana
Iyaboo
Iyaboo Pulse Ghana
