Atsu paid my fees - Craze Clown reveals

Paying tribute to the late star, Craze Clown in a tweet appreciated his immense support and kindness while cherishing his friendship with Atsu.

“When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did. You’ve been a great friend of mine, Chris, and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother.”

The ex-Newcastle winger was pulled out from the rubble dead on Saturday morning, nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on February 6.

He has left many devastated by his tragic passing, many lives relied on him.