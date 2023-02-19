The comedian revealed that the footballer had been supporting him since 2015 when he reached out to him for help following the passing of his father.
Atsu paid my fees - Craze Clown reveals
Many have been hit by the tragic death of Ghanaian international football star Christian Atsu, among those grieving his loss is Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Emmanuel Iwueke, aka Craze Clown.
Paying tribute to the late star, Craze Clown in a tweet appreciated his immense support and kindness while cherishing his friendship with Atsu.
“When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did. You’ve been a great friend of mine, Chris, and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother.”
The ex-Newcastle winger was pulled out from the rubble dead on Saturday morning, nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on February 6.
He has left many devastated by his tragic passing, many lives relied on him.
Christian Atsu, known not only for his football career but also for his philanthropy, a great guy on and off the pitch.
