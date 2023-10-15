CCTV footage of how hooligans stormed UTV studio released

It has come to light that the intruders assaulted some staff members as they entered the studios.

Two technical staff members of the United Showbiz program on UTV were roughed up by these aggrieved individuals who stormed the station. On October 14, UTV released CCTV footage showing how one of their producers, Isaac, and the head of the camera were manhandled by the hooligans.

The footage shows, Isaac approaching the group in a corridor, and engaging them in conversation, but was violently pushed by the men. The head of the camera faced a similar ordeal when he encountered the intruders in the same corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This violent incident received strong condemnation on social media, with civil society organizations denouncing the attack.

The NPP had previously expressed concerns about the show, as its panelists often criticized the government. The party sent a letter to the organization, requesting program reform.