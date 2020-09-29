The Highlife legend has a record of about 33 albums that have seen him thrilling music lovers with countless hit songs that are still enjoyed by many today even though his career is more than 3 decades old.

From love to life story hits, millions of Highlife music lovers across the world have been enthralled Daddy Lumba's silky vocals, stagecraft, palsy-walsy stage and public appearance, humorous dance moves and on top of all, controversial yet catchy lyrics.

As today marks his 56th birthday (according to Wikipedia), Pulse Ghana has compiled a list of 10 greatest hits by the "Ma to Odo mu" singer known as D.L for short.

1. Aben Wo Aha

2. Doctor Panee

3. Nyame Nhyira Mmaa

4. Asee Ho feat. Borax

5. Nea Woho Beto Wo (Yentie Obia)

6. Ankwanoma

7. Theresa

8. Mensei Da

9. Poison

10. Sika Asem