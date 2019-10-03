She is an entertainer who has used her Instagram account to delight thousands of Ghanaians and foreigners.

However, some people are of the belief that she has a problem and needs help.

Below, we have compiled a list of 10 Akuapem Poloo moments that are questionable.

1. Reading the Holy Bible with this ‘unholy’ pose

2. Hitting the 2018 VGMA red-carpet with this trash

…and the 2019 VGMA red-carpet

…plus the 2019 Ghana Events Awards red-carpet with this!

3. Embarrassing herself in public all in the name of entertainment

READ MORE: 8 reasons why we miss Medikal and Sister Deborah

4. These irresponsible poses with boxer Bukom Banku

5. This ridiculous twerk

6. This is not sex education – it’s stupidity

7. You can imagine the amount of saliva that went into this fufu

ALSO READ: 8 Ghanaian celebrity break-ups that broke our hearts

8. Harassing this man in public until he dashed him his wrist watch

9. What is she doing?

10. Going naked for even minors on the internet…

…and how did this video earn 1.2million views?