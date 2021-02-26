Legally known as Emmanuel Bobbie, the genius photographer and cinematographer joined his ancestors on Thursday (February 25) afternoon.

His death came as a shock to many as he always looked fit and had no health complications before his sudden demise.

The cause of his death is unknown, however, an Instagram post from Ghanaian film producer and actor Yvonne Nelson suggests that the deadly Covid-19 took his life (his family is yet to confirm this).

He is survived by three beautiful children.

Bob Pixel worked with a bunch of Ghana music and film stars, including Yvonne Nelson, M.anifest, John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donko, Jackie Appiah and James Gardiner, as well as politicians and diplomats.

He is known for capturing gripping and iconic scenes at public events, festivals and political gatherings.

We share with you 10 viral and iconic photos you didn’t know were the works of Bob Pixel.

1. A viral photo of kid pulling a huge tuna by its tail

2. This iconic shot of rapper M.anifest smoking cigar

Bob Pixel's iconic photos

3. Viral photo of a man holding the Ghana flag

4. The boy laughing out loud. This photo has been everywhere

5. The man who saw a drone for the first time

6. When rapper E.L put all the five awards he won at the 2016 VGMA on display

7. Iconic photo of an executioner at a festival

8. Another iconic photo of an executioner at a festival

9. And another iconic and scary photo of an executioner at a festival

10. The angry voter. This has been a meme for every election